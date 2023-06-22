Country Trust Bank Sells 30,283 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,283 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

WMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 458,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,908. The company has a market cap of $419.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

