Country Trust Bank Sells 10,012 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 459,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,217. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.49. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

