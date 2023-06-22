Country Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,076 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $194,352,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.73. 629,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,677. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

