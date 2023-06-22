Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $71.66. 248,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,222. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

