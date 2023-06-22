Country Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,453. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

