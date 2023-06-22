Country Trust Bank Invests $30.15 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $709.92. The company had a trading volume of 106,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,526. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $679.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.