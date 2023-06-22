Country Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 391,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,217. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

