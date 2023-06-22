Country Trust Bank Buys 25,807 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.67. 153,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average of $196.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

