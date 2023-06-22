Country Trust Bank Acquires 113,185 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,185 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 578,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,949. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.