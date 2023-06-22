Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$2.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.39.

CJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. The firm has a market cap of C$237.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.76.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

