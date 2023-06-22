Contrasting SCWorx (WORX) and Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 831 1814 52 2.61

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.65%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -137.78% -44.83% -21.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCWorx and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -2.76 SCWorx Competitors $4.49 billion $129.87 million 18.27

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

