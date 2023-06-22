Contrasting Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Par Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.62 $328.35 million $2.33 2.67 Par Pacific $7.32 billion 0.20 $364.19 million $12.27 1.98

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Par Pacific 0 3 4 0 2.57

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 97.62%. Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $30.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 83.29% 24.32% 17.68% Par Pacific 9.65% 108.48% 19.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment is involved in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

