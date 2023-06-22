Contrasting Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 56.95%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 2.99% 2.39% 1.60% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 2.14 $1.91 million $0.04 75.52 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $457.15 million 0.13 N/A N/A N/A

Gaotu Techedu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; and consulting services. In addition, the company provides online IT education courses, such as computer programming, as well as online courses on professional computer coding; career development courses, including memory enhancement courses, leadership and management training courses, and others; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. Further, it provides non-academic tutoring and personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes, as well as reference books, such as Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions of college entrance examination. Additionally, the company offers smart devices; multi-function translation pen, an electronic translation pen with Chinese/English translation capabilities; and learning apps. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

