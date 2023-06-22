Contrasting AcuityAds (ILLM) & Its Peers

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) is one of 139 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 163.00 AcuityAds Competitors $922.71 million -$56.75 million -10.60

AcuityAds’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -97.84% -2,088.70% -220.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AcuityAds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 533 2942 4542 57 2.51

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.16%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

