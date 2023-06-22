ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $129,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 882,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

