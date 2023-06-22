comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

SCOR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 236,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,921. comScore has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Insider Transactions at comScore

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that comScore will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Paul Livek bought 124,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,904.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in comScore by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 514,966 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

