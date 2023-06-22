Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.14. Approximately 191,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 361,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,910,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

