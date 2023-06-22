Comparing Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Liquefied Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60% Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.79 $151.67 million $2.26 11.23 Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Liquefied Natural Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners and Liquefied Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

