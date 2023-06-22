Comparing United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.5% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of United Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.2% of United Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Root and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83% United Insurance -38.06% -977.92% -14.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $295.50 million 0.47 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.53 United Insurance $455.42 million 0.44 -$469.86 million ($4.10) -1.14

This table compares Root and United Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Root has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Root, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Root and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 6 1 0 2.00 United Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Root currently has a consensus target price of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Root is more favorable than United Insurance.

Risk & Volatility

Root has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Root beats United Insurance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

