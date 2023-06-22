Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.86

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.86 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 54.38 ($0.70). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 54.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 45,508 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £272.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.37.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

