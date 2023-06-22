Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 124,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 59,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Commerce Resources Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16.

About Commerce Resources

(Get Rating)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.