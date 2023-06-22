Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,863,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,284,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,724,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

