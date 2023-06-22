Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after buying an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,161,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,965,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

