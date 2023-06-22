Collective Family Office LLC Buys 23,095 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1181 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

