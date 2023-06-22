Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $65.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

