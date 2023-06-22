Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 410 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

