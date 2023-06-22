Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,501,000 after buying an additional 1,159,626 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

