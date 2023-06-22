Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 643,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after acquiring an additional 303,511 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 216,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 780,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 228,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,271. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

