Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.
IUSB stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
