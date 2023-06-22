Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $169.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $179.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

