Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 761,400 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 761,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,879,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.99% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 650,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,518,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

