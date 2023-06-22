Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,471 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

