Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.58 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,673,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,444 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

