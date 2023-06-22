Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

