Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

