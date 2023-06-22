Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 452,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,371 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 387,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

