Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,952 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

