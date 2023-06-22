City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $441.08

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 441.08 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 435.77 ($5.58). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.60), with a volume of 7,888 shares.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £214.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,410.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.95.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

