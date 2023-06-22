Citigroup Increases Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $130.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,228,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.