CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.10. CI&T shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 44,136 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

