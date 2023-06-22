Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.28

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.28 and traded as high as $136.47. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $135.39, with a volume of 338,915 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.25.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.