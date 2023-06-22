Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.03. 104,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

