Chia Trading Up 6.6% This Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Chia coin can now be bought for $33.30 or 0.00110961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $255.87 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,684,233 coins and its circulating supply is 7,684,233 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

