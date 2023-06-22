Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Cut by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.