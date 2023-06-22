Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) Announces June 26th IPO

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (CTNT) is planning to raise $10 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

Maxim Group served as the underwriter for the IPO.

