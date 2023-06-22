Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.00. 564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

