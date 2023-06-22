Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

CHTR stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $326.74. 138,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $496.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

