Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $203.18. 70,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.30.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

