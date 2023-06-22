Chapin Davis Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

