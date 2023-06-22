Chapin Davis Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.